Mairs & Power Inc. Grows Position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Mairs & Power Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 47.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 950,978 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 307,440 shares during the quarter. Mairs & Power Inc.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $74,652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Sysco by 10,108.5% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,695,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,604,000 after acquiring an additional 2,669,460 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Sysco in the third quarter worth $126,958,000. Man Group plc lifted its stake in Sysco by 354.9% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,586,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,378,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237,983 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Sysco by 22.6% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,060,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,713,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116,289 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi purchased a new stake in Sysco in the second quarter worth $67,848,000. 80.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Sysco from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Sysco in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Barclays upgraded Sysco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $86.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Sysco from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on Sysco in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.63.

Shares of Sysco stock traded up $0.73 during trading on Thursday, hitting $82.12. 14,787 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,701,389. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.36, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Sysco Co. has a 1 year low of $68.05 and a 1 year high of $86.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.66, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.40.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $16.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.88 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 65.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 6th. Sysco’s payout ratio is presently 142.43%.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

