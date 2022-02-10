Mairs & Power Inc. Has $20.25 Million Stock Holdings in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI)

Mairs & Power Inc. lessened its stake in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 200,256 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 3,063 shares during the quarter. Mairs & Power Inc.’s holdings in Badger Meter were worth $20,254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Badger Meter in the second quarter worth approximately $2,316,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Badger Meter by 8.3% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 628,787 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $63,595,000 after buying an additional 47,952 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Badger Meter by 166.0% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,393 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,510,000 after buying an additional 9,606 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Badger Meter by 10.7% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,363 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Badger Meter by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 478 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Badger Meter stock traded down $0.52 during trading on Thursday, reaching $102.67. 1,686 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 137,725. Badger Meter, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.55 and a 1-year high of $112.36. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $100.90. The company has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.61 and a beta of 0.75.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.12. Badger Meter had a net margin of 12.05% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The company had revenue of $135.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 24th. Badger Meter’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.46%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BMI shares. Maxim Group raised Badger Meter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. StockNews.com upgraded Badger Meter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Badger Meter currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.67.

Badger Meter Company Profile

Badger Meter, Inc engages in the provision of flow measurement, control products, and communications solutions that serve water utilities, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers worldwide. Its products are classified into two categories: Municipal Water and Flow Instrumentation. Municipal water products include water meters and related technologies to municipal water utilities.

