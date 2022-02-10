Mandiant (NASDAQ:MNDT) Trading 9.1% Higher After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Mandiant Inc (NASDAQ:MNDT)’s stock price traded up 9.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $16.43 and last traded at $16.43. 119,974 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 3,071,698 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.06.

The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.04. Mandiant had a negative net margin of 30.46% and a negative return on equity of 9.97%. The company had revenue of $133.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

MNDT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Mandiant from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Mandiant in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Mandiant from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Mandiant from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mandiant in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Mandiant presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.00.

In other Mandiant news, COO John P. Watters purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.55 per share, with a total value of $165,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mandiant during the 4th quarter worth approximately $329,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mandiant in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $970,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Mandiant in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,116,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in shares of Mandiant in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $296,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mandiant in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $973,000. 80.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.83 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.35.

About Mandiant (NASDAQ:MNDT)

Mandiant, Inc operates as an intelligence-led security company. The firm engages in intelligence-based cybersecurity solutions that allow organizations to prepare for, prevent, respond to, and remediate cyber attacks. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, EMEA, APAC, and Other.

