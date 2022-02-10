Mandiant Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:MNDT)

Mandiant Inc (NASDAQ:MNDT) saw unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors acquired 29,862 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 791% compared to the average daily volume of 3,351 call options.
In other Mandiant news, COO John P. Watters acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.55 per share, with a total value of $165,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mandiant during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Mandiant during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Mandiant during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Mandiant during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in shares of Mandiant in the 4th quarter valued at $96,000. 80.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Shares of NASDAQ:MNDT opened at $19.02 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Mandiant has a fifty-two week low of $13.76 and a fifty-two week high of $22.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a PE ratio of -18.83 and a beta of 0.99.
Mandiant (NASDAQ:MNDT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.04. Mandiant had a negative net margin of 30.46% and a negative return on equity of 9.97%. The company had revenue of $133.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Mandiant will post -1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Mandiant
Mandiant, Inc operates as an intelligence-led security company. The firm engages in intelligence-based cybersecurity solutions that allow organizations to prepare for, prevent, respond to, and remediate cyber attacks. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, EMEA, APAC, and Other.
