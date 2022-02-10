Mandiant Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:MNDT)

Mandiant Inc (NASDAQ:MNDT) saw unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors acquired 29,862 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 791% compared to the average daily volume of 3,351 call options.

In other Mandiant news, COO John P. Watters acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.55 per share, with a total value of $165,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mandiant during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Mandiant during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Mandiant during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Mandiant during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in shares of Mandiant in the 4th quarter valued at $96,000. 80.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on MNDT shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Mandiant from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mandiant in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Mandiant from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mandiant from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Mandiant in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mandiant presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:MNDT opened at $19.02 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Mandiant has a fifty-two week low of $13.76 and a fifty-two week high of $22.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a PE ratio of -18.83 and a beta of 0.99.

Mandiant (NASDAQ:MNDT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.04. Mandiant had a negative net margin of 30.46% and a negative return on equity of 9.97%. The company had revenue of $133.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Mandiant will post -1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mandiant, Inc operates as an intelligence-led security company. The firm engages in intelligence-based cybersecurity solutions that allow organizations to prepare for, prevent, respond to, and remediate cyber attacks. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, EMEA, APAC, and Other.

