Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS.

Shares of MFC stock traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $22.02. 486,988 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,962,347. Manulife Financial has a twelve month low of $17.66 and a twelve month high of $22.25. The firm has a market cap of $42.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.63.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities increased their price target on Manulife Financial from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Barclays assumed coverage on Manulife Financial in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Manulife Financial from C$30.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. CIBC cut Manulife Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their target price on Manulife Financial from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.90.

Manulife Financial Corp. engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Asia, Canada, U.S., Global Wealth and Asset Management, and Corporate and Other. The Asia segment refers to insurance and insurance-based wealth accumulation products in Asia. The Canada segment offers insurance-based wealth accumulation products and banking services in Canada.

