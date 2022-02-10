Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. Purchases New Stake in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 94,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $14,813,000. Global Payments comprises 2.1% of Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Global Payments by 48.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 111,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,241,000 after purchasing an additional 36,216 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Global Payments by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 54,632 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,246,000 after purchasing an additional 5,556 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Global Payments by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,713 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in Global Payments by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 52,108 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,773,000 after purchasing an additional 12,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Global Payments by 9,101.4% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 825,639 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $154,841,000 after purchasing an additional 816,666 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.25% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on GPN shares. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $195.00 to $182.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Global Payments from $151.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Global Payments from $210.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Global Payments from $221.00 to $197.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Global Payments currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.38.

In related news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.54, for a total value of $74,770.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,500 shares of company stock valued at $205,885. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GPN traded up $2.60 during trading on Thursday, reaching $148.97. 83,529 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,569,862. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $149.62. Global Payments Inc. has a 12-month low of $116.75 and a 12-month high of $220.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $43.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.17, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.03.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.01. Global Payments had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 8.08%. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.69 earnings per share. Global Payments’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Global Payments Inc. will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

