MAPS (MAPS) Price Tops $0.78 on Exchanges

MAPS (CURRENCY:MAPS) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 10th. During the last seven days, MAPS has traded up 57.4% against the dollar. One MAPS coin can currently be bought for $0.78 or 0.00001810 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. MAPS has a total market capitalization of $33.37 million and $2.45 million worth of MAPS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Anchor Protocol (ANC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00004362 BTC.

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0988 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003731 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00009346 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00009360 BTC.

Razor Network (RAZOR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00004650 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

About MAPS

MAPS (CRYPTO:MAPS) is a PoH coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on December 6th, 2020. MAPS’s total supply is 9,999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 42,544,754 coins. MAPS’s official Twitter account is @MAPS_ME

According to CryptoCompare, “Maps.me is an offline mapping application. Over the last nine years, Maps.me has been trusted by 140M users, with over 60M people using Maps.me last year to navigate across 195 countries. This trusted travel companion provides turn-by-turn routing, travel guides, and detailed mapping. The Maps.me application is driven by the MAPS token holders. Each token represents one vote and the token holders will vote on binding governance initiatives related to Maps.me. The MAPS token consists of key DeFi components and is built on the Serum DEX and Solana blockchain. Solana blockchain uses Proof of History as it's proof type. Proof of history is a sequence of computation that can provide a way to cryptographically verify passage of time between two events. It uses a cryptographically secure function written so that output cannot be predicted from the input, and must be completely executed to generate the output.The function is run in a sequence on a single core, its previous output as the current input, periodically recording the current output, and how many times its been called. The output can then be re-computed and verified by external computers in parallel by checking each sequence segment on a separate core. “

MAPS Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MAPS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MAPS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MAPS using one of the exchanges listed above.

