Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) Shares Sold by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 615,279 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 118,208 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $8,411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Natixis acquired a new stake in Marathon Oil in the third quarter valued at approximately $9,197,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new stake in Marathon Oil in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,704,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Marathon Oil by 297.5% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,766,654 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $37,820,000 after purchasing an additional 2,070,608 shares during the period. Carlson Capital L P grew its holdings in Marathon Oil by 50.5% in the third quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 507,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $6,931,000 after purchasing an additional 170,014 shares during the period. Finally, Arosa Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Marathon Oil in the third quarter valued at approximately $8,202,000. 73.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Patrick Wagner sold 62,157 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.83, for a total value of $1,046,102.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Gary Eugene Wilson sold 99,174 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.37, for a total value of $1,623,478.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MRO has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup raised their target price on Marathon Oil from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Barclays raised their target price on Marathon Oil from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Marathon Oil from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Bank of America downgraded Marathon Oil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded Marathon Oil from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $5.37 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.69.

NYSE:MRO opened at $21.53 on Thursday. Marathon Oil Co. has a 52 week low of $8.51 and a 52 week high of $22.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $16.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -358.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 2.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.28.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. This is an increase from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is currently -399.93%.

Marathon Oil Company Profile

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

