MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $551.40 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) to report sales of $551.40 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for MarineMax’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $593.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $510.00 million. MarineMax reported sales of $523.10 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that MarineMax will report full year sales of $2.35 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.34 billion to $2.37 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.45 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.42 billion to $2.48 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover MarineMax.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $472.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $447.35 million. MarineMax had a return on equity of 28.80% and a net margin of 7.88%. MarineMax’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised MarineMax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. B. Riley raised their target price on MarineMax from $75.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on MarineMax from $62.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on MarineMax from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th.

Shares of HZO opened at $48.36 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 1.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $52.49 and a 200 day moving average of $51.71. MarineMax has a 12 month low of $40.64 and a 12 month high of $70.89.

In other news, Director Hilliard M. Eure sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total value of $72,144.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael H. Mclamb sold 4,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.08, for a total value of $277,085.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,804 shares of company stock valued at $1,026,081 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

MarineMax, Inc engages in the provision of boating-related activities. The firm sells used and new sport boats, sport cruisers, sport yachts and fishing boats through retail stores. It also provides maintenance, repair, slip and storage services. The company was founded in January 1998 and is headquartered in Clearwater, FL.

