MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.600-$8.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $7.400. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

MarineMax stock traded up $0.58 during trading on Thursday, reaching $48.94. The stock had a trading volume of 1,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 430,049. MarineMax has a 52-week low of $40.64 and a 52-week high of $70.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $52.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 1.77.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $472.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $447.35 million. MarineMax had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 28.80%. The company’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that MarineMax will post 7.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MarineMax from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of MarineMax from $62.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of MarineMax in a research report on Thursday. They set a neutral rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of MarineMax from $75.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of MarineMax from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $62.40.

In other MarineMax news, Director Hilliard M. Eure sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total value of $72,144.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Charles A. Cashman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.70, for a total transaction of $567,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,804 shares of company stock worth $1,026,081 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HZO. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of MarineMax by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,807 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of MarineMax by 62.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 35,533 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,724,000 after buying an additional 13,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of MarineMax by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 176,278 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,591,000 after buying an additional 26,268 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.61% of the company’s stock.

MarineMax, Inc engages in the provision of boating-related activities. The firm sells used and new sport boats, sport cruisers, sport yachts and fishing boats through retail stores. It also provides maintenance, repair, slip and storage services. The company was founded in January 1998 and is headquartered in Clearwater, FL.

