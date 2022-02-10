Mariner LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Mariner LLC reduced its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 204,420 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 23,447 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $44,827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in FedEx during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in FedEx by 112.4% during the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 189 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new stake in FedEx during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in FedEx by 1,321.1% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 270 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 35.3% during the 3rd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 272 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FDX opened at $244.24 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.72 billion, a PE ratio of 13.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $250.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $250.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.45. FedEx Co. has a 12 month low of $216.34 and a 12 month high of $319.90.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The shipping service provider reported $4.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $23.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.42 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 20.06% and a net margin of 5.49%. FedEx’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 20.82 EPS for the current year.

FedEx declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 16th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the shipping service provider to reacquire up to 7.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 13th were issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 10th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.53%.

FDX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stephens boosted their target price on FedEx from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $343.00 target price on FedEx in a report on Monday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group set a $336.00 target price on FedEx in a report on Monday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on FedEx from $283.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on FedEx from $283.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $314.64.

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

