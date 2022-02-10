Mariner LLC Grows Stock Holdings in SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT)

Mariner LLC grew its holdings in SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) by 15.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,484,617 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 339,257 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC owned about 1.52% of SelectQuote worth $32,126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of SelectQuote by 71.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,615,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,694,000 after buying an additional 7,760,908 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of SelectQuote by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,659,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,301,000 after buying an additional 44,135 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of SelectQuote by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,683,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,715,000 after buying an additional 1,128,850 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of SelectQuote by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,598,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,055,000 after buying an additional 448,522 shares during the period. Finally, Redmile Group LLC raised its position in shares of SelectQuote by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 2,411,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,454,000 after buying an additional 406,903 shares during the period. 77.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SelectQuote alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on SLQT shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of SelectQuote from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $14.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of SelectQuote from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $20.00 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of SelectQuote in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SelectQuote from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 22nd. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of SelectQuote from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $14.00 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.75.

NYSE:SLQT opened at $3.33 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.38. The company has a market cap of $545.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a quick ratio of 12.02, a current ratio of 12.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. SelectQuote, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.52 and a 52 week high of $33.00.

SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($1.43). The firm had revenue of $194.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $456.67 million. SelectQuote had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 8.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 45.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. On average, analysts expect that SelectQuote, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

SelectQuote Profile

Founded in 1985, SelectQuote (NYSE: SLQT) provides solutions that help consumers protect their most valuable assets: their families, health and property. The company pioneered the direct-to-consumer model of providing unbiased comparisons from multiple, highly-rated insurance companies allowing consumers to choose the policy and terms that best meet their unique needs.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SelectQuote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SelectQuote and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.