Mariner LLC Grows Stock Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Mariner LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 1.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 340,978 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,374 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $55,995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 14.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,763,384 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,114,000,000 after buying an additional 1,613,936 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 33,693.9% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 827,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $135,966,000 after buying an additional 825,500 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 299.0% in the third quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 1,009,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $165,835,000 after buying an additional 756,714 shares during the period. Natixis purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the third quarter worth about $78,490,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the third quarter worth about $44,668,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA GLD opened at $171.21 on Thursday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $157.13 and a 1 year high of $178.85. The business’s 50-day moving average is $168.70 and its 200 day moving average is $167.90.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

