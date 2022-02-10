Mariner LLC Has $35.32 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Mariner LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 12.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 460,745 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,187 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $35,321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 23.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $278,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 25.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 75,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,938,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHM opened at $77.30 on Thursday. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $69.38 and a 52-week high of $83.73. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.41.

