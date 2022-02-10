Mariner LLC Has $38.06 Million Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Mariner LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 486,520 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 88,982 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC owned about 0.13% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF worth $38,056,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IWR. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 786.2% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 22,179 shares in the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000.

NYSEARCA IWR opened at $79.21 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $79.65. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $69.10 and a 52 week high of $85.54.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

