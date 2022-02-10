Mariner LLC Purchases 46,403 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Mariner LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 221,314 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,403 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF worth $52,398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VO. Asio Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 101.4% during the 3rd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $68,000.

Shares of VO stock opened at $242.53 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $243.96 and a 200 day moving average of $245.98. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $206.71 and a 1 year high of $261.53.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

