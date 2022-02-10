MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd Buys New Position in Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM)

MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 2,378,511 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,694,000.
Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in Ferroglobe during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Ferroglobe in the 2nd quarter valued at $70,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Ferroglobe in the 3rd quarter valued at $128,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Ferroglobe in the 2nd quarter valued at $271,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Ferroglobe by 896.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 105,619 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 95,018 shares during the period. 31.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
NASDAQ GSM traded up $0.47 during trading on Thursday, reaching $7.10. 59,571 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,174,902. Ferroglobe PLC has a fifty-two week low of $2.68 and a fifty-two week high of $11.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of -4.94 and a beta of 2.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.69.
Ferroglobe Company Profile
Ferroglobe PLC is a holding company, which engages in the production of silicon and specialty metals. Its products include silicon metal, manganese alloys, ferrosilicon, calcium silicon, and electrodes. It operates through the following segments: Electrometallurgy-North America, Electrometallurgy-Europe, Electrometallurgy-South Africa, and Other.
