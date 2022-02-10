MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd Has $29.28 Million Holdings in MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT)

MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd lessened its holdings in MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,076,968 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 68,818 shares during the quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd owned approximately 1.03% of MakeMyTrip worth $29,283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of MakeMyTrip by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,558,265 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $151,129,000 after purchasing an additional 329,555 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of MakeMyTrip by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,262,685 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $143,092,000 after purchasing an additional 457,567 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of MakeMyTrip by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,912,854 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $117,581,000 after purchasing an additional 254,207 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MakeMyTrip by 119.1% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,547,660 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,081,000 after purchasing an additional 841,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in MakeMyTrip by 535.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,333,585 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123,656 shares during the last quarter. 37.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get MakeMyTrip alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MMYT traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $28.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 296,243. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. MakeMyTrip Limited has a fifty-two week low of $22.22 and a fifty-two week high of $39.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.50 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.90.

MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.07). MakeMyTrip had a negative net margin of 12.95% and a negative return on equity of 4.26%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that MakeMyTrip Limited will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MMYT. TheStreet raised shares of MakeMyTrip from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MakeMyTrip from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of MakeMyTrip from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th.

About MakeMyTrip

MakeMyTrip Ltd. is an online travel company. Its services and products include air ticketing, hotels and packages, rail tickets, bus tickets, car hire, experiences and ancillary travel requirements such as facilitating access to third-party travel insurance and visa processing. The company’s brands include MakeMyTrip, goibibo, and redbus.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MakeMyTrip Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MakeMyTrip and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.