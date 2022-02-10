MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd Raises Stock Position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 72.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,190,737 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 920,459 shares during the quarter. Boston Scientific comprises about 2.2% of MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd owned 0.15% of Boston Scientific worth $95,056,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in Boston Scientific by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 8,662 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. raised its position in Boston Scientific by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 28,455 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,235,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,212 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 10,203 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 61,027 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,610,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BSX. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Boston Scientific from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.20.

NYSE:BSX traded down $0.45 on Thursday, hitting $44.30. 206,241 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,374,731. The company has a market cap of $63.13 billion, a PE ratio of 64.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1 year low of $36.88 and a 1 year high of $46.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.16.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 8.63%. Boston Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Boston Scientific news, Director David S. Wichmann bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $41.98 per share, for a total transaction of $1,049,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Wendy Carruthers sold 3,321 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.83, for a total transaction of $135,596.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 77,515 shares of company stock valued at $3,172,073. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

