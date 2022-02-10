MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd Reduces Stock Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd trimmed its position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 239,291 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 50,567 shares during the period. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $16,985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,005,104 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,909,514,000 after buying an additional 694,381 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 40,391,375 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,138,904,000 after buying an additional 3,492,076 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 19,965,598 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,696,655,000 after buying an additional 742,598 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,724,700 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,325,309,000 after buying an additional 127,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,729,256 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $996,752,000 after buying an additional 54,699 shares in the last quarter. 77.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Micron Technology from $101.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. New Street Research initiated coverage on Micron Technology in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on Micron Technology from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.93.

In other Micron Technology news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.16, for a total transaction of $9,716,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 240,407 shares of company stock worth $22,948,161. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MU traded up $5.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $93.14. 1,472,108 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,474,994. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.36. The firm has a market cap of $104.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.90. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.67 and a 12-month high of $98.45.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.05. Micron Technology had a net margin of 24.86% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The firm had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is currently 6.17%.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

