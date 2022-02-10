MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd Sells 109,797 Shares of PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG)

MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG) by 31.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 236,054 shares of the company’s stock after selling 109,797 shares during the quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd’s holdings in PROG were worth $9,917,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of PROG by 86.7% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PROG during the third quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Engine Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of PROG during the second quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of PROG by 349.8% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 2,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of PROG by 19.4% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. 95.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PROG alerts:

PROG stock traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $40.01. 8,008 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 471,361. The business has a fifty day moving average of $42.68 and a 200 day moving average of $44.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 3.18. The firm has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.91, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.87. PROG Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.65 and a 12-month high of $56.73.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on PROG from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. TheStreet cut PROG from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut PROG from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stephens cut PROG from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on PROG from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PROG currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.80.

About PROG

PROG Holdings, Inc (NYSE:PRG) is a financial technology holding company based in Salt Lake City, Utah with three business segments: Progressive Leasing, which offers lease-to-own transactions primarily to credit-challenged consumers through e-commerce and point-of-sale retail partners, via online, mobile, and in-store solutions; Vive Financial, which provides consumers who may not qualify for traditional prime lending with a variety of second-look, revolving credit products through private label and branded credit cards; and Four Technologies, which provides consumers of all credit backgrounds Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options through four interest-free installments via its platform, Four.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG).

Receive News & Ratings for PROG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PROG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.