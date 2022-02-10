Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.23 EPS

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The construction company reported $3.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.23, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 14.30%. Martin Marietta Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.93 earnings per share. Martin Marietta Materials updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of MLM traded up $9.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $392.22. The company had a trading volume of 22,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 518,507. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 5.46 and a current ratio of 6.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $412.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $391.37. Martin Marietta Materials has a 52 week low of $305.38 and a 52 week high of $446.46. The company has a market capitalization of $24.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.76.

MLM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $496.00 to $484.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Stephens raised their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $430.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays raised Martin Marietta Materials from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $415.00 to $485.00 in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $432.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $435.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $452.60.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: East Group and West Group. The East Group segments provide aggregates products only.

