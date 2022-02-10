Martingale Asset Management L P Acquires 597 Shares of Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT)

Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its holdings in shares of Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) by 27.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,802 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Freshpet were worth $400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Magnetar Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 139.3% during the third quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 7,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after acquiring an additional 4,603 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in Freshpet by 59.0% in the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 13,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,983,000 after purchasing an additional 5,156 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in Freshpet by 1,868.1% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 36,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,879,000 after purchasing an additional 34,243 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new stake in Freshpet in the second quarter worth $312,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in Freshpet in the second quarter worth $1,109,000. Institutional investors own 95.92% of the company’s stock.

In other Freshpet news, EVP Stephen Weise sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.13, for a total value of $516,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO William B. Cyr bought 1,819 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $109.91 per share, for a total transaction of $199,926.29. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 7,819 shares of company stock worth $858,036. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FRPT opened at $96.76 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -172.78 and a beta of 0.64. Freshpet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.08 and a 1 year high of $186.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $94.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.91.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $107.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.31 million. Freshpet had a negative net margin of 6.02% and a negative return on equity of 3.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Freshpet, Inc. will post -0.61 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FRPT. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Freshpet from $175.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Freshpet from $154.00 to $121.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Freshpet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Truist Financial raised Freshpet to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Freshpet from $170.00 to $106.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.36.

About Freshpet

Freshpet, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of pet food and pet treats for dogs and cats. Its products are sold throughout the United States and in Canada under the Freshpet Select, Vital and Nature’s Fresh brands. Its products include deli fresh grain free chicken recipe for dogs; dog joy turkey and apple bites treats for dogs; nature’s fresh grain free chicken recipe for cats; and vital grain free chicken and ocean whitefish recipe for cats.

