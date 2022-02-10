Martingale Asset Management L P Acquires 9,004 Shares of Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN)

Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its holdings in shares of Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) by 213.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,227 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,004 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Inogen were worth $570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of INGN. Ziegler Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Inogen during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,984,000. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Inogen in the 2nd quarter valued at $7,410,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Inogen by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,351,418 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $153,242,000 after purchasing an additional 101,579 shares during the period. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Inogen in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,250,000. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new stake in Inogen in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,052,000. Institutional investors own 93.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on INGN shares. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Inogen from $72.00 to $42.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Inogen from $70.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Inogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Inogen from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $71.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Inogen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.33.

NASDAQ:INGN opened at $31.80 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.67. The company has a market cap of $722.62 million, a P/E ratio of 64.90 and a beta of 1.00. Inogen, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.19 and a fifty-two week high of $82.35.

Inogen Company Profile

Inogen, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of portable oxygen concentrators used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions. Its products consists of Inogen One G4 system, Inogen One G3 system, Inogen One G5 system, Inogen TAV, and Inogen at Home.

