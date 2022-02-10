Martingale Asset Management L P Acquires New Position in Artesian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:ARTNA)

Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new stake in shares of Artesian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:ARTNA) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 10,914 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $418,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Artesian Resources by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 76,299 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,805,000 after acquiring an additional 4,109 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Artesian Resources by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 135,507 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,982,000 after acquiring an additional 11,603 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Artesian Resources by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 39,640 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after acquiring an additional 6,480 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Artesian Resources by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 43,648 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after acquiring an additional 4,816 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Artesian Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $299,000. Institutional investors own 45.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ARTNA. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of Artesian Resources in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Artesian Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.

Shares of ARTNA opened at $46.59 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.65. Artesian Resources Co. has a 1-year low of $35.90 and a 1-year high of $49.00. The stock has a market cap of $438.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.88 and a beta of 0.05.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.268 per share. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. This is a boost from Artesian Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 8th. Artesian Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.44%.

In other Artesian Resources news, Director Nicholle Renee Taylor sold 4,750 shares of Artesian Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.33, for a total value of $201,067.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 20.59% of the company’s stock.

Artesian Resources Company Profile

Artesian Resources Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water resource management. Its activities include residential, commercial water and wastewater, government and contract services, and developers. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Newark, DE.

