Martingale Asset Management L P Buys 6,700 Shares of Capital Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBNK)

Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its stake in Capital Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBNK) by 47.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Capital Bancorp were worth $501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Capital Bancorp by 204.6% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Capital Bancorp by 209.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 2,145 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Capital Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in Capital Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Capital Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Capital Bancorp alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Capital Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 27th.

In other news, Director Stephen N. Ashman sold 3,959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.76, for a total transaction of $109,901.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Stephen N. Ashman sold 3,644 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $102,032.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 41.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CBNK opened at $25.08 on Thursday. Capital Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.25 and a 52-week high of $28.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $347.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 0.44.

Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.03. Capital Bancorp had a return on equity of 21.63% and a net margin of 22.99%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Capital Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 7th. Capital Bancorp’s payout ratio is 7.07%.

About Capital Bancorp

Capital Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services through its subsidiary Capital Bank, NA. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Capital Bank Home Loans, OpenSky, and Corporate. The Commercial Banking segment provides personalized service to commercial clients throughout the Washington, DC and Baltimore metropolitan areas.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBNK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBNK).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.