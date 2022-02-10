Martingale Asset Management L P Purchases 10,100 Shares of Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD)

Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its position in shares of Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD) by 134.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,606 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,100 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Relmada Therapeutics were worth $463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Relmada Therapeutics by 4,103.4% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 1,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 112.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,975 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 5,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 93,180.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 4,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. 51.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho began coverage on Relmada Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Relmada Therapeutics from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Relmada Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.51.

RLMD opened at $19.03 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.58. The stock has a market cap of $502.45 million, a P/E ratio of -2.87 and a beta of 0.21. Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.23 and a 52 week high of $40.00.

Relmada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($2.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.62) by ($0.82). Research analysts expect that Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. will post -6.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It focuses on the development of esmethadone (d-methadone, dextromethadone, REL-1017), an N-methyl-D-aspartate (NMDA) receptor antagonist, which is a New Chemical Entity (NCE) that potentially addresses areas of high unmet medical need in the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases and other disorders.

