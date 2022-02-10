Martingale Asset Management L P Purchases New Stake in The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC)

Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new stake in The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 14,608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $524,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Gorman-Rupp by 62.4% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,523 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Gorman-Rupp by 43.9% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Gorman-Rupp during the third quarter worth $204,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Gorman-Rupp by 117,300.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 5,865 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Gorman-Rupp during the second quarter worth $227,000. 55.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Sidoti raised shares of Gorman-Rupp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday.

Shares of NYSE:GRC opened at $38.17 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $997.27 million, a PE ratio of 33.48 and a beta of 0.56. The Gorman-Rupp Company has a 1-year low of $31.13 and a 1-year high of $47.12. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.47.

Gorman-Rupp (NYSE:GRC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. Gorman-Rupp had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 9.84%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Gorman-Rupp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.65%.

About Gorman-Rupp

The Gorman-Rupp Co engages in the design, manufacture, and global marketing of pumps and pump systems. Its pump models include self-priming centrifugal, standard centrifugal, submersible, rotary gear, diaphragm, engine-driven, and priming assist pumps as well as packaged pump stations. The firm offers its products to fire protection, municipal, industrial, agriculture, construction, petroleum, and original equipment manufacturer.

