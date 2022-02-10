Martingale Asset Management L P Raises Holdings in TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN)

Martingale Asset Management L P grew its position in shares of TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) by 63.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,700 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in TowneBank were worth $551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of TowneBank by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 32,424 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $986,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TowneBank by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 20,461 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $637,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TowneBank by 423.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 843 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TowneBank by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 185,335 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,766,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TowneBank by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,752 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 977 shares during the last quarter. 49.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ TOWN opened at $31.34 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 1.04. TowneBank has a 1 year low of $26.52 and a 1 year high of $34.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.98.

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.04). TowneBank had a return on equity of 11.86% and a net margin of 29.85%. Equities research analysts predict that TowneBank will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 30th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 29th. TowneBank’s payout ratio is currently 27.03%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TOWN. StockNews.com raised shares of TowneBank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TowneBank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th.

TowneBank engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services to individuals and small and medium size businesses. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. The Banking segment offers loan and deposit services to retail and commercial customers. The Realty segment focuses on the provision of residential real estate services and originations of a variety of mortgage loans.

