Masco (NYSE:MAS) Price Target Cut to $72.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

Masco (NYSE:MAS) had its price objective reduced by KeyCorp from $79.00 to $72.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on MAS. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Masco from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays raised shares of Masco from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the company from $67.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Masco from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Masco in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Masco in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued a buy rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Masco has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $74.08.

Shares of NYSE MAS opened at $60.57 on Wednesday. Masco has a twelve month low of $51.97 and a twelve month high of $71.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.03. The company has a market capitalization of $14.78 billion, a PE ratio of 33.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.21.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The construction company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.02). Masco had a return on equity of 480.10% and a net margin of 5.76%. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. Masco’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Masco will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This is an increase from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Masco’s payout ratio is presently 51.37%.

In related news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 21,674 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.85, for a total transaction of $1,448,906.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO John P. Lindow sold 9,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $660,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 47,941 shares of company stock valued at $3,237,460. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Masco by 0.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 20,613,620 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,145,087,000 after acquiring an additional 61,835 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Masco by 0.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,319,542 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $253,724,000 after acquiring an additional 19,589 shares during the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Masco by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 3,994,603 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $280,461,000 after acquiring an additional 915,605 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Masco by 3.2% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,318,175 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $184,340,000 after acquiring an additional 102,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Masco by 103.6% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,007,474 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $168,538,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530,169 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.44% of the company’s stock.

Masco Company Profile

Masco Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates through the following business segments: Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets, plumbing fittings and valves, showerheads and hand showers, bathtubs and shower enclosures, toilets, spas, and exercise pools.

