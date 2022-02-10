Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Mastech Digital had a return on equity of 17.93% and a net margin of 4.90%.

NYSEAMERICAN:MHH traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $18.12. 8,380 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,346. The stock has a market cap of $207.26 million, a P/E ratio of 21.07, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Mastech Digital has a fifty-two week low of $14.00 and a fifty-two week high of $20.60.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Mastech Digital by 146.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 5,943 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Mastech Digital by 158.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 9,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mastech Digital by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 4,432 shares in the last quarter. 13.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mastech Digital, Inc engages in the provision of digital transformation information technology services. It operates through the following segments: Data & Analytics Services, and Information Technology (IT) Staffing Services. The Data & Analytics Services segment delivers data management and analytics services to customers globally.

