Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Mastech Digital had a return on equity of 17.93% and a net margin of 4.90%.

NYSEAMERICAN:MHH traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $18.12. 8,380 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,346. The stock has a market cap of $207.26 million, a P/E ratio of 21.07, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Mastech Digital has a fifty-two week low of $14.00 and a fifty-two week high of $20.60.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Mastech Digital by 146.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 5,943 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Mastech Digital by 158.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 9,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mastech Digital by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 4,432 shares in the last quarter. 13.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mastech Digital

Mastech Digital, Inc engages in the provision of digital transformation information technology services. It operates through the following segments: Data & Analytics Services, and Information Technology (IT) Staffing Services. The Data & Analytics Services segment delivers data management and analytics services to customers globally.

