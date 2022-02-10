Master Contract Token 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $58,044.00 (MCT)

Master Contract Token (CURRENCY:MCT) traded 6.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 10th. Over the last week, Master Contract Token has traded down 36.5% against the US dollar. One Master Contract Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. Master Contract Token has a market capitalization of $560,119.66 and $58,044.00 worth of Master Contract Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,056.18 or 0.07080156 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002315 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $34.15 or 0.00079105 BTC.

Ethereum Name Service (ENS) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.72 or 0.00043357 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001377 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0996 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000387 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0424 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Master Contract Token Coin Profile

Master Contract Token (MCT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Master Contract Token’s total supply is 580,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 567,499,990 coins. Master Contract Token’s official Twitter account is @MCT_Token and its Facebook page is accessible here . Master Contract Token’s official website is splyse.tech/#projects . The Reddit community for Master Contract Token is /r/MasterContractToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

