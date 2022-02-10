MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. Expected to Earn Q1 2023 Earnings of $1.08 Per Share (NASDAQ:MCFT)

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT) – Analysts at KeyCorp upped their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for MasterCraft Boat in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, February 6th. KeyCorp analyst B. Andress now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.08 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.04. KeyCorp also issued estimates for MasterCraft Boat’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.18 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.17 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.36 EPS.

MCFT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. B. Riley upped their price target on MasterCraft Boat from $45.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MasterCraft Boat from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on MasterCraft Boat from $30.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised MasterCraft Boat from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.20.

MCFT stock opened at $29.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.66 and a 200-day moving average of $26.56. The company has a market cap of $556.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. MasterCraft Boat has a 12-month low of $23.04 and a 12-month high of $33.63.

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.15. MasterCraft Boat had a net margin of 9.87% and a return on equity of 61.49%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in MasterCraft Boat by 267.9% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 10,285 shares during the period. Euclidean Technologies Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MasterCraft Boat in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,552,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in MasterCraft Boat by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 534,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,130,000 after purchasing an additional 3,463 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. increased its position in MasterCraft Boat by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 284,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,058,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in MasterCraft Boat during the fourth quarter worth approximately $313,000. 82.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mastercraft Boat Holdings, Inc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of boats. It operates through the MasterCraft, NauticStar, and Crest segments. The MasterCraft segment offers recreational performance boats used for water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing activities and general recreational boating under product brands, such as MasterCraft and Aviar .

