Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.23 EPS

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.23, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Mattel had a return on equity of 57.56% and a net margin of 15.55%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS.

Shares of MAT stock traded up $1.74 on Thursday, hitting $24.49. 12,453,467 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,788,916. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $8.58 billion, a PE ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.55. Mattel has a 1-year low of $17.91 and a 1-year high of $25.24. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.37 and its 200 day moving average is $21.16.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Mattel stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,246,026 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 355,724 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.36% of Mattel worth $25,045,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. MKM Partners raised Mattel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Mattel from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Mattel from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. TheStreet raised Mattel from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on Mattel from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mattel has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.50.

Mattel, Inc is a global children’s entertainment company that specializes in the design and production of toys and consumer products. The company engages consumers through its portfolio of iconic franchises, including Barbie, Hot Wheels, American Girl, Fisher-Price, Thomas & Friends, UNO and MEGA. It operates through the following segments: North America, International and American Girl.

