Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.23 EPS

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.23, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Mattel had a return on equity of 57.56% and a net margin of 15.55%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS.
Shares of MAT stock traded up $1.74 on Thursday, hitting $24.49. 12,453,467 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,788,916. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $8.58 billion, a PE ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.55. Mattel has a 1-year low of $17.91 and a 1-year high of $25.24. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.37 and its 200 day moving average is $21.16.
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Mattel stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,246,026 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 355,724 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.36% of Mattel worth $25,045,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.07% of the company’s stock.
About Mattel
Mattel, Inc is a global children’s entertainment company that specializes in the design and production of toys and consumer products. The company engages consumers through its portfolio of iconic franchises, including Barbie, Hot Wheels, American Girl, Fisher-Price, Thomas & Friends, UNO and MEGA. It operates through the following segments: North America, International and American Girl.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Mattel (MAT)
- iRobot Is Starting To Look Good Again
- Insiders Shed Canada Goose In Fiscal Q3
- High-Yield, Deep-Value Kellogg Company Looks Tastier Than Ever
- These Stocks Will Defy Inflation
- The Coca-Cola Company And PepsiCo Are Both Good Buys
Receive News & Ratings for Mattel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mattel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.