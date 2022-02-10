Matterport Inc (NASDAQ:MTTR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $25.24 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Matterport Inc (NASDAQ:MTTR) will post sales of $25.24 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Matterport’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $25.65 million and the lowest is $24.87 million. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Matterport will report full year sales of $109.33 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $108.95 million to $109.74 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $156.85 million, with estimates ranging from $133.80 million to $174.75 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Matterport.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Matterport from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Matterport from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Matterport in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Matterport from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.33.

Shares of NASDAQ MTTR opened at $8.91 on Thursday. Matterport has a 52 week low of $7.50 and a 52 week high of $37.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.78.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MTTR. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in Matterport in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Matterport during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Vestcor Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Matterport during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Matterport during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Matterport by 111.1% during the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.56% of the company’s stock.

Matterport Company Profile

Matterport Inc is a spatial data company driving the digital transformation of the built world. Matterport Inc, formerly known as Gores Holdings VI, is based in SUNNYVALE, Calif.

