Mattioli Woods’ (MTW) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Mattioli Woods (LON:MTW) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on MTW. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Mattioli Woods in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. They issued a buy rating and a GBX 970 ($13.12) target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Mattioli Woods from GBX 1,014 ($13.71) to GBX 969 ($13.10) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 1,014 ($13.71) price target on shares of Mattioli Woods in a report on Friday, December 17th.

LON MTW opened at GBX 815 ($11.02) on Wednesday. Mattioli Woods has a 12 month low of GBX 673.55 ($9.11) and a 12 month high of GBX 908 ($12.28). The stock has a market cap of £414.79 million and a P/E ratio of 162.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 837.56 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 803.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of GBX 8.30 ($0.11) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. Mattioli Woods’s payout ratio is currently 4.04%.

In other news, insider Ian Thomas Mattioli sold 14,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 851 ($11.51), for a total transaction of £121,352.60 ($164,100.88).

About Mattioli Woods

Mattioli Woods plc provides wealth management and employee benefit services in the United Kingdom. It operates through Pension Consultancy and Administration, Investment and Asset Management, Property Management, and Employee Benefits segments. The company offers financial planning services, such as wealth building, trust planning, inheritance tax and estate planning, exit planning, and executive financial counselling services; investment products and services to support client strategies, as well as strategic planning and advisory services; and self-invested personal and small self-administered pension schemes, and trustee services.

