MAX Exchange Token (MAX) Trading 5.8% Higher Over Last Week

MAX Exchange Token (CURRENCY:MAX) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 10th. One MAX Exchange Token coin can now be purchased for about $0.40 or 0.00000897 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, MAX Exchange Token has traded up 5.8% against the US dollar. MAX Exchange Token has a total market capitalization of $905,421.66 and approximately $39,684.00 worth of MAX Exchange Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get MAX Exchange Token alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44,397.68 or 0.99944819 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.44 or 0.00066262 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $112.10 or 0.00252341 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.82 or 0.00015347 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.97 or 0.00153016 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $135.28 or 0.00304537 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00005867 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001244 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000949 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001448 BTC.

MAX Exchange Token Coin Profile

MAX Exchange Token (MAX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA3 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 6th, 2014. MAX Exchange Token’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,271,283 coins. The official website for MAX Exchange Token is max.maicoin.com . MAX Exchange Token’s official Twitter account is @maxcoinproject

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin operating on a slightly different algorithm of SHA-3. However the main characteristics are all there including a relatively fast 30 second block time. Retargetting is done using the Kimoto Gravity well algorithm. “

MAX Exchange Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MAX Exchange Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MAX Exchange Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MAX Exchange Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MAX Exchange Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MAX Exchange Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.