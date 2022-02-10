MD Financial Management Inc. Acquires New Shares in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

MD Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 30,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,190,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PRU. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 103.8% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,485,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $477,078,000 after purchasing an additional 2,284,632 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 255.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,908,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $298,055,000 after purchasing an additional 2,090,578 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the second quarter valued at about $206,722,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 24.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,081,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $324,174,000 after purchasing an additional 597,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 11.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,481,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $561,718,000 after purchasing an additional 550,103 shares in the last quarter. 56.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PRU traded up $2.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $123.57. 39,696 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,011,834. The stock has a market cap of $46.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.00 and a 12-month high of $122.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $110.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.15.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.74. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 9.33%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.93 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 14.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Prudential Financial declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, November 9th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a $1.20 dividend. This is a positive change from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.12%.

In other Prudential Financial news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 14,713 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $1,765,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 3,500 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.26, for a total transaction of $392,910.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 166,114 shares of company stock valued at $18,589,601 over the last 90 days. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on PRU shares. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Prudential Financial in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Prudential Financial in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $131.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Prudential Financial in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.27.

Prudential Financial Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of financial products and services including life insurance, annuities, mutual funds, and investment management to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, International Businesses, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU).

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.