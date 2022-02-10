MD Financial Management Inc. Buys 6,362 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

MD Financial Management Inc. grew its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 6.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 98,428 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,362 shares during the quarter. MD Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $5,316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VZ. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 766,270 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $42,934,000 after purchasing an additional 87,046 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new position in Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,153,000. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 80.9% during the 2nd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 42,959 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,407,000 after acquiring an additional 19,208 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ossiam now owns 576,629 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $32,164,000 after acquiring an additional 112,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seeyond boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Seeyond now owns 302,575 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $16,953,000 after acquiring an additional 25,656 shares during the last quarter. 62.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

NYSE VZ traded down $0.29 during trading on Thursday, reaching $53.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 167,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,728,412. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $52.56 and a 200 day moving average of $53.36. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $49.69 and a one year high of $59.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $223.36 billion, a PE ratio of 10.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.44.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 16.51%. The business had revenue of $34.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th were given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.03%.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $80,808.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hans Erik Vestberg purchased 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $52.55 per share, for a total transaction of $998,450.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on VZ. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Verizon Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $62.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Verizon Communications from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their price target on Verizon Communications from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.40.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.