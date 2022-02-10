MD Financial Management Inc. Raises Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

MD Financial Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 17.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,286 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,378 shares during the period. MD Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $3,772,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Oracle by 115.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 291 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Oracle by 183.5% in the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 309 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Oracle in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Oracle in the third quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.88% of the company’s stock.

In other Oracle news, Director Charles W. Moorman purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $83.76 per share, for a total transaction of $1,256,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 20,482 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.69, for a total transaction of $1,837,030.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 43.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ORCL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen upped their price target on Oracle from $96.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. UBS Group set a $94.00 price objective on Oracle in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 target price on Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Oracle from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.96.

Shares of ORCL stock traded down $0.20 on Thursday, hitting $83.25. The stock had a trading volume of 53,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,381,562. The company has a market cap of $222.31 billion, a PE ratio of 24.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $87.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.27. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $61.08 and a one year high of $106.34.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.21 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 24.79% and a return on equity of 1,087.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

Oracle announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 9th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the enterprise software provider to purchase up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.10%.

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

