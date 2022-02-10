MD Financial Management Inc. Sells 71,211 Shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR)

MD Financial Management Inc. decreased its holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR) by 5.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,182,006 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71,211 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF makes up 1.5% of MD Financial Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. MD Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF were worth $60,696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF in the third quarter worth about $94,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF in the third quarter worth about $100,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF in the third quarter worth about $135,000. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF in the second quarter worth about $243,000. Finally, Intrua Financial LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF in the third quarter worth about $295,000.
NYSEARCA GNR traded up $0.35 during trading on Thursday, hitting $59.91. The stock had a trading volume of 1,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 310,191. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.66. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF has a one year low of $47.68 and a one year high of $59.65.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (GNR)
- High-Yield, Deep-Value Kellogg Company Looks Tastier Than Ever
- The Coca-Cola Company And PepsiCo Are Both Good Buys
- Can Meta (NASDAQ: FB) Rise From The Ashes?
- Time to give Flex Stock a Go
- Top Marijuana Stocks: Plenty of Investment Opportunities Abound (You’re not Late to the Game)
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR).
Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.