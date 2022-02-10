MD Financial Management Inc. Sells 71,211 Shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR)

MD Financial Management Inc. decreased its holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR) by 5.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,182,006 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71,211 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF makes up 1.5% of MD Financial Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. MD Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF were worth $60,696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF in the third quarter worth about $94,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF in the third quarter worth about $100,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF in the third quarter worth about $135,000. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF in the second quarter worth about $243,000. Finally, Intrua Financial LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF in the third quarter worth about $295,000.

NYSEARCA GNR traded up $0.35 during trading on Thursday, hitting $59.91. The stock had a trading volume of 1,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 310,191. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.66. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF has a one year low of $47.68 and a one year high of $59.65.

