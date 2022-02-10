Melco International Development (OTCMKTS:MDEVF) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $1.22

Shares of Melco International Development Limited (OTCMKTS:MDEVF) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.22 and traded as low as $1.22. Melco International Development shares last traded at $1.22, with a volume of 110 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Melco International Development from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Melco International Development from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.32.

Melco International Development Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the leisure and entertainment business in Macau, the Philippines, Cyprus, Japan, and Hong Kong. It operates in two segments, Casino and Hospitality, and Others. The company develops, owns, and operates a network of casino gaming and entertainment casino resorts.

