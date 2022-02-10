MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:MKGAF) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $236.95

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:MKGAF)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $236.95 and traded as low as $210.00. MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien shares last traded at $219.63, with a volume of 617 shares traded.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $236.95 and a 200-day moving average of $233.65. The stock has a market cap of $28.38 billion, a PE ratio of 29.76 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Get MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien alerts:

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:MKGAF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter. MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 14.10%.

Merck KGaA is a science and technology company, which engages in the manufacture of pharmaceutical and chemical products. It operates through the following sectors: Healthcare, Life Science, Performance Materials and Corporate and Other. The Healthcare sector discovers, develops, and produces prescription medicines used to treat cancer, multiple sclerosis, and infertility.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.