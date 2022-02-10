Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) PT Raised to $30.00

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) had its price target upped by HC Wainwright from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Meridian Bioscience from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Get Meridian Bioscience alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ VIVO opened at $26.78 on Monday. Meridian Bioscience has a fifty-two week low of $17.00 and a fifty-two week high of $30.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.47. The company has a current ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 16.54 and a beta of 0.41.

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.10. Meridian Bioscience had a net margin of 22.46% and a return on equity of 23.61%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. Analysts expect that Meridian Bioscience will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VIVO. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Meridian Bioscience in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in Meridian Bioscience in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Meridian Bioscience in the second quarter worth about $207,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Meridian Bioscience in the 4th quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Meridian Bioscience in the 3rd quarter worth about $229,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

Meridian Bioscience Company Profile

Meridian Bioscience, Inc engages in the development, production, sale, and distribution of diagnostic products. Its platforms include molecular, immunoassay, urea breath, and blood chemistry. It operates through the Diagnostics and Life Science segments. The Diagnostics segment consists of manufacturing operations for infectious disease and blood chemistry products; and sale and distribution of diagnostics products domestically and abroad.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Meridian Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meridian Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.