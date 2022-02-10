Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday morning.

A number of other research firms have also commented on VIVO. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Meridian Bioscience from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Meridian Bioscience from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday.

Shares of VIVO opened at $26.78 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.54 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 4.09. Meridian Bioscience has a twelve month low of $17.00 and a twelve month high of $30.65.

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.10. Meridian Bioscience had a net margin of 22.46% and a return on equity of 23.61%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Meridian Bioscience will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 129.1% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 455,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,296,000 after acquiring an additional 256,729 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 47,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,000 after acquiring an additional 2,753 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Meridian Bioscience in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,886,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,481,000 after acquiring an additional 28,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acuitas Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 330,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,740,000 after acquiring an additional 12,356 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

Meridian Bioscience Company Profile

Meridian Bioscience, Inc engages in the development, production, sale, and distribution of diagnostic products. Its platforms include molecular, immunoassay, urea breath, and blood chemistry. It operates through the Diagnostics and Life Science segments. The Diagnostics segment consists of manufacturing operations for infectious disease and blood chemistry products; and sale and distribution of diagnostics products domestically and abroad.

