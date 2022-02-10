Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the forty-seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $340.66.

Several analysts recently issued reports on FB shares. Bank of America reduced their price target on Meta Platforms from $410.00 to $333.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $350.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Cowen dropped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $415.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $410.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $385.00 to $301.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd.

FB opened at $232.00 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $316.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $337.57. The company has a market capitalization of $645.37 billion, a PE ratio of 16.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.28. Meta Platforms has a 1 year low of $216.15 and a 1 year high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The social networking company reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.78 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $33.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.44 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 33.38% and a return on equity of 29.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.88 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Meta Platforms will post 13.33 EPS for the current year.

In other Meta Platforms news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,545 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.89, for a total value of $526,675.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 8,176 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.22, for a total value of $2,814,342.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,473 shares of company stock worth $8,361,245. 14.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 72.7% in the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 8,171 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,748,000 after acquiring an additional 3,440 shares in the last quarter. Sonen Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth approximately $651,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth approximately $890,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 88,927 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $29,911,000 after purchasing an additional 4,578 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.55% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

