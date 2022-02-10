Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Sold by Bienville Capital Management LLC

Bienville Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 92.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,318 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 16,337 shares during the period. Bienville Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp raised its position in Meta Platforms by 0.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 92,196,339 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $32,057,589,000 after acquiring an additional 319,155 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Meta Platforms by 2.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 39,676,595 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $13,427,580,000 after acquiring an additional 865,909 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Meta Platforms by 2.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,825,288 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $7,746,674,000 after acquiring an additional 480,834 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Meta Platforms by 4.0% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 22,343,194 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $7,583,056,000 after acquiring an additional 865,463 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Meta Platforms by 1.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,148,460 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,820,016,000 after acquiring an additional 183,436 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Shares of FB traded up $2.36 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $234.36. The stock had a trading volume of 495,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,927,418. The company has a market cap of $651.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.81, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $316.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $337.57. Meta Platforms Inc. has a 1-year low of $216.15 and a 1-year high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The social networking company reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $33.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.44 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 29.71% and a net margin of 33.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.88 EPS. Research analysts expect that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 13.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.77, for a total transaction of $37,471.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Marne L. Levine sold 10,254 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.89, for a total transaction of $3,495,486.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,473 shares of company stock valued at $8,361,245. Insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

FB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $350.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. DZ Bank lowered shares of Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $225.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $385.00 to $301.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $342.20.

Meta Platforms Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.