MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MFA Mortgage Investments, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the business of investing in mortgage-backed securities. The company also has indirect investment in Lealand Place, a multifamily apartment property located in Lawrenceville, Georgia. In addition, it provides investment advisory services to a third-party institution with respect to their MBS portfolio investments. “

Get MFA Financial alerts:

Several other research firms have also commented on MFA. BTIG Research lowered shares of MFA Financial from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Raymond James raised shares of MFA Financial from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $5.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $4.94.

Shares of MFA Financial stock opened at $4.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 1.60. MFA Financial has a twelve month low of $3.79 and a twelve month high of $4.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.56.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This is an increase from MFA Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. MFA Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.69%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in MFA Financial by 38.6% in the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 721,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,291,000 after purchasing an additional 201,030 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MFA Financial in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Stiles Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of MFA Financial in the fourth quarter worth $178,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of MFA Financial by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 41,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 6,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of MFA Financial by 80.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 30,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 13,517 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.86% of the company’s stock.

MFA Financial Company Profile

MFA Financial, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the business of investment, on a leveraged basis, in residential mortgage assets including agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency mortgage-backed securities, and residential whole loans. The company was founded by Stewart Zimmerman on July 24, 1997 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MFA Financial (MFA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MFA Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFA Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.