MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 8.33% and a negative return on equity of 6.80%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.90) earnings per share.
MGM stock traded down $1.00 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $47.52. 398,316 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,283,097. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $43.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.96. MGM Resorts International has a 52 week low of $34.11 and a 52 week high of $51.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.28 billion, a PE ratio of 36.64 and a beta of 2.35.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.0025 per share. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.02%. MGM Resorts International’s payout ratio is 0.77%.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on MGM shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Macquarie boosted their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $57.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.87.
MGM Resorts International Company Profile
MGM Resorts International is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operations of casino resorts. The firm’s casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities. It operates through the following business segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations and MGM China.
