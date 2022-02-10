MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Given New $62.00 Price Target at Macquarie

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) had its target price increased by investment analysts at Macquarie from $60.00 to $62.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Macquarie’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 27.78% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on MGM Resorts International from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on MGM Resorts International from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on MGM Resorts International from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on MGM Resorts International from $57.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on MGM Resorts International in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.49.

Get MGM Resorts International alerts:

NYSE MGM opened at $48.52 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $43.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.93. MGM Resorts International has a fifty-two week low of $34.11 and a fifty-two week high of $51.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.75 billion, a PE ratio of 37.32 and a beta of 2.35.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.08. MGM Resorts International had a negative return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 8.33%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.90) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other MGM Resorts International news, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 40,000 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total transaction of $1,800,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO William Hornbuckle sold 60,000 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.97, for a total transaction of $2,698,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.09% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new position in MGM Resorts International in the second quarter worth $3,529,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in MGM Resorts International by 89.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,797,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,715,000 after acquiring an additional 8,896,662 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in MGM Resorts International by 0.8% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 596,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,730,000 after acquiring an additional 4,532 shares in the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC grew its position in MGM Resorts International by 24.7% in the second quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 2,935,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,205,000 after acquiring an additional 581,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in MGM Resorts International by 2.8% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,154,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,229,000 after acquiring an additional 31,407 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.77% of the company’s stock.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

MGM Resorts International is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operations of casino resorts. The firm’s casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities. It operates through the following business segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations and MGM China.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MGM Resorts International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Resorts International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.